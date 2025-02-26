Goodwill worker rescued after getting arm trapped in baler machine in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been hospitalized after his arm got trapped in a baler machine at the Goodwill in Everett.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Everett Fire answered a call of a person trapped at the Everett Goodwill Outlet on West Casino Road.

When crews arrived they found a worker whose arm was trapped in the gears of a baler machine inside the building.

According to Everett Fire, multiple units were required to free the man’s arm from the machine.

It took crews 30 minutes to free the man. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Baler machines are designed to compress recyclables and are commonly found in recycling facilities.

