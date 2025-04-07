Geno Smith grateful to play for Pete Carroll again, says he has ‘unfinished business’ with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Pete Carroll came to Geno Smith’s rescue once before, salvaging what was an NFL career seemingly headed nowhere.

Smith’s career wasn’t at a point where he needed to be rescued again, but his future in Seattle had reached an impasse, creating uncertainty where the 34-year-old quarterback would go next.

Las Vegas turned out to be that place, a chance for Smith to reunite with his former coach as Carroll begins a new stint with the Raiders.

“I think there is unfinished business,” Smith said. “When people think about my story, Coach Carroll was a big part of that. He gave me an opportunity when not many people would have, and he saw the hard work that I was putting in. He saw the things behind the scenes that I do that allowed me to get this opportunity.

“To be able to play for him and to be a part of this organization it means everything to myself and my family. I was just telling him I’ll run through a wall for him, and he knows that. I’ll do the same for my teammates and for this organization.”

The Raiders introduced Smith on Monday morning, and he was flanked by Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Club officials also attended the news conference, including president Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Smith signed a two-year, $75 million extension that takes him through the 2027 season to give the Raiders a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

He failed to reach an agreement with the Seahawks, which became the spark for the March 7 trade in which the Raiders gave up a third-round draft pick.

“He’s going to bring us great stability and belief in the kinds of things that we stand for,” Carroll said. “His habits are so stellar. The way he works, the way he looks at the game, the way he looks at the challenges of it all is exactly in line with the way we think. He’ll represent us in magnificent fashion. I think it gives us instant stability in a crucial spot.”

Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season and will be the starter even if Las Vegas selects a quarterback in this month’s draft.

Because the Raiders pick sixth, they almost certainly wouldn’t be in position to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward and might not be able to pick Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. If Sanders is available, the Raiders could select him and follow the path of the Atlanta Falcons, who last year signed free agent Kirk Cousins and drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick.

The Raiders also could pick a quarterback later in the draft such as Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who could sit behind Smith as a developmental player.

Smith will get an offense with an elite tight end in Brock Bowers, some quality offensive linemen and a talented wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders could use a premier running back, No. 1 receiver and another lineman or two.

“(Smith’s) journey, the adversity he’s been through, it’s going to be a great resource to our players and this organization,” Spytek said. “He’s kind of seen the worst, he’s been through it, and he’s come out the other side. ... You have a few guys on each roster that set the direction of your team, and I know Geno’s up for that task. That’s why Pete and I are so thrilled to have him here.”

Carroll saw it up close in Seattle when Smith was signed in 2019 as the backup. Smith had lost his starting job with the New York Jets and spent one season each with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith took over the starting job in 2022 and led the league by completing 69.8% of his passes while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He was selected as the NFL’s AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The Seahawks had winning records in all three seasons with Smith at QB.

“Geno went through a lot to get here,” Carroll said. “There were a lot of years in there when he had to take the second seat in playing the quarterback position. But what I realized in him early on ... that he was able to take every single day with a clear thought that, ‘I may play the very next play, and I’m not going to miss that opportunity.’ And he did it for a number of years.”

Now Smith is getting another chance in Las Vegas.

“I just believe in being a really good teammate, and I believe it’s important to the team that if I were to step into the game, that we would have to go out there and win,” Smith said. “I always wanted to be the reason for that.”

Jack Jones waived

The Raiders, as expected, waived cornerback Jack Jones. He played in 24 games and started 19 for Las Vegas, intercepting five passes and returning three for touchdowns.

Also, the club announced it re-signed exclusive-rights free agents defensive tackle Matthew Butler, linebacker Kana’i Mauga, guard Jordan Meredith, defensive end Charles Snowden and cornerback Sam Webb.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl





©2025 Cox Media Group