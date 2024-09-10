Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl announces new daughter, born outside his marriage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed a bombshell on social media today.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, the singer said he became a father to a new daughter, born outside of his marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he wrote.

He went on to express his love for his wife and children, saying:

“I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl did not share any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child.

He has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003 and they have three daughters together.

According to Rolling Stone, Grohl was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood before his current marriage and has acknowledged that cheating led to the end of that relationship.

Grohl has been on tour with the Foo Fighters for most of the summer, stopping in Seattle on August 18.

You can read Grohl’s entire post here:

