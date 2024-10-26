Felon arrested after firing on staff at a home village in the Highland Park neighborhood of Seattle

SEATTLE — A felon was arrested in Highland Park home village after firing a gun at staff and barricading himself for hours.

At 12:38 p.m. on Thursday, the Seattle Police Department answered a call about a shooting at a home village on the 9700 block of Meyers Way South in the Highland Park neighborhood of Seattle.

When police arrived, some residents were fleeing from the area where the shooting was happening.

According to police, a 23-year-old employee went to check on the suspect when he fired two shots through the door. The employee was not injured.

The Hostage Negotiation Team (NHT) arrived and began to talk to the suspect on a cell phone.

Police said the suspect fired his gun additional times while on the phone with NHT.

After two hours, the suspect turned himself into police.

The suspect is a 73-year-old who has previous convictions and is not allowed to have a gun.

The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail on suspicion of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A judge granted police a warrant to recover the gun and evidence of the shooting.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating.

