Faster lanes, smarter checkpoints: SEA innovations ease holiday travel hassles

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Everyone dreads holiday travel, but at SEA Airport, this holiday season has been smoothed inside the terminal, with shorter security lines and less congestion than expected — and all of that was by design.

Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper tells KIRO Newsradio roughly 870,000 passengers traveled through SEA between Wednesday and Monday of the Thanksgiving holiday period. That’s about 3% below projections and 1% lower than last year — even though outbound checkpoint traffic was actually up 3%. The dip came from fewer connecting passengers, not fewer people flying out of Seattle.

SEA is one of the top 15 busiest airports in the nation, serving more than 52 million travelers in 2024. Their numbers are comparable to San Francisco International Airport, Newark Liberty, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Miami International Airport. The busiest airport in the U.S. is Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. However, that saw close to 108 million travelers last year.

SEA Airport is highly efficient for its small size

When it comes to acreage to serve all those passengers and flights, the odds are stacked against SEA, which doesn’t even crack the top ten of U.S. airports with the most room for runways, terminals, parking, and rental cars.

“We should be labeled the Little Airport that Could,” Cooper said. “The original terminal was designed to handle 30 million passengers, and we’re at 52.6 million in 2024.”

All that said, if holiday travel is not the cause of flyers’ complaints, what is? Summer. And with the World Cup coming to Seattle next year, officials said the airport is already preparing for a passenger surge unlike anything it’s seen before.

Cooper said its busiest winter holiday day, about 180,000 travelers, is equal to an average day in June, July, or August. The true crush comes mid-summer, when eight of the ten busiest days in airport history were recorded this year. Aug. 10 and 17 set all-time passenger records, each topping 206,000 travelers.

Even with that volume, SEA said it continues to move people efficiently. Airport data shows 99% of passengers cleared security in under 30 minutes this year, and 93% were through in under 20 minutes — an improvement from 2024. Achieving those numbers is by design.

Officials credit major changes to security checkpoints. Sea-Tac expanded from 28 lanes in April to 39 lanes today, including a brand-new Checkpoint 1 on the baggage-claim level, which is a first-of-its-kind setup that the airport said has become a favorite among frequent flyers. Redesigned checkpoints, added lanes, and the airport’s “SEA Spot Saver” reservation system have all helped reduce wait times.

Cooper also points to an ongoing cooperation with various partners, like TSA.

“On top of that, kudos to all of the TSA staffing to fill these new lanes and infrastructure,” Cooper said. “We are always looking for new ways to improve.”

The airport is still dealing with one big challenge: the drives outside the terminal, which regularly clog during the holidays as more people choose to pick up family and friends in person.

SEA said roadway improvements, including two new traffic lanes, are on track for completion next spring, just ahead of what is expected to be a record-setting summer travel season and an unprecedented influx of visitors for the 2026 World Cup.

For the upcoming Christmas holiday, SEA is offering free parking for the first 90 minutes in General Parking from Nov. 24 through 30 and Dec. 22 through 28, 7 p.m. — midnight only.

