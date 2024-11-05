Election 2024: Washington Commissioner of Public Lands

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington Commissioner of Public Lands is an elected state position serving a four-year term. The commissioner oversees the Washington Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for environmental protection in the state. The current officeholder is Hilary Franz, who will step down in January 2025.

Jaime Herrera Beutler

(Prefers Republican Party)

Statement:

Decades of neglect have turned our forests into overcrowded, diseased tinderboxes. Fires scorch our forests and choke our communities every summer. They fill our lungs with smoke, destroy old growth and critical habitat, emit tons of carbon, drive up the cost of home insurance and make housing even more unaffordable. And they cause unimaginable heartache for those unfortunate enough to live in their path.

I won’t leave our kids a legacy of burning forests and choking smoke. We can and will do better to remove dead and dying trees that serve as fuel, quickly fight fires when they occur, preserve jobs, and protect the lives and livelihoods of communities.

I’ll lead our state Department of Natural Resources to withstand political pressures and overcome bureaucratic obstacles so that the brilliant foresters and environmental scientists who work there can do their jobs. Working with Tribes, scientists, landowners, sportsmen, the forest industry and conservation groups, I’ll restore health to Washington’s forests with science-based management practices so our diverse array of species and ecosystems can thrive. And I’ll always preserve recreational access to public land for its owners -- the people of Washington.

Please vote Jaime Herrera Beutler for healthy forests and healthy air.

Dave Upthegrove

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Statement:

A conservation leader strongly backed by the environmental community and Democrats across Washington, I am committed to protecting our clean air, clean water and habitat, improving wildfire prevention, and increasing recreational opportunities on state lands.

With the threat of climate change, wildfires, and droughts, running the Department of Natural Resources is a big, complicated job. I have both the experience and values to ensure our public lands support our high quality of life. As Lands Commissioner I’ll bring bold new ideas to the table. I have a plan to protect Washington’s 77,000 acres of critical legacy forests, and to launch a clean energy trust to help our climate and spur rural economic development. I’ll honor tribal rights and restore Puget Sound to protect our iconic salmon and orca.

I’m the only candidate in this race not taking contributions from the timber industry. A former Washington Conservation Voters “Legislator of the Year,” I’m the only candidate supported by Washington Conservation Action and the Sierra Club.

I invite you to join grassroots conservation leaders, former Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark, Democrats and elected leaders across Washington in supporting this campaign to protect and enhance our public lands. I ask for your support.

