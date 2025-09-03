Edmunds SUV comparison: New Honda Passport vs Toyota 4Runner

Toyota has released a redesigned 4Runner for 2025. This is a big deal for fans of this SUV, as the previous generation was on sale for a lengthy 14 years. The new Toyota 4Runner has distinctive new styling, the latest technology features, and an available hybrid powertrain that promises increased performance without sacrificing mpg. And just like previous models, it has a rugged design that's well suited for off-road adventures.

This isn't your only option for a midsize family adventure vehicle, however. The Honda Passport is Honda's midsize SUV that's bigger and more capable than the CR-V. It has a full redesign for 2026 that has boxier styling, new features and more interior space. Edmunds' auto experts tested them to find out which is the better buy.

Comfort and performance

The Passport has a big advantage in comfort. Its ride over bumps and ruts is significantly smoother than the 4Runner’s, even when compared to an on-road-oriented 4Runner trim level such as the Limited. It also generally feels more car-like to drive, with more precise steering and composed handling around turns.

Every Passport comes with a 285-horsepower V6 engine and standard all-wheel drive. There is no optional engine upgrade or a hybrid. In contrast, you can get the 4Runner with its engine, a 278-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder, or you can buy one of the more expensive 4Runner versions with a 326-horsepower hybrid powertrain. Edmunds has tested them all. Overall, there’s not much difference in real-world driving and how they feel when you need a quick burst of speed for passing.

Advantage: Honda Passport

Interior room

Although the 4Runner is available with a third-row seat, it’s cramped and limited to only a few trim levels. As such, both of these SUVs are effectively two-row, five-passenger vehicles. The Passport has a clear advantage if you’ll regularly transport your kids and family members. The Passport’s rear seating is quite roomy and comfy, up to and including the middle seat. The 4Runner’s, on the other hand, is flatter, less supportive and less spacious for heads, legs and car seats. It’s also harder to get in and out of the 4Runner than the Passport.

Advantage: Honda Passport

Fuel economy

The EPA estimates that a base Honda Passport RTL will get 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The off-road-oriented TrailSport drops just a little to 20 mpg combined. Edmunds’ real-world testing matched that figure. The 4Runner’s fuel economy spread is greater due to its additional powertrain and trim level options. Gas-only versions get 21-22 mpg combined, while the hybrid gets a bump to 23 mpg combined.

Advantage: 4Runner

Off-road capability

The 4Runner is the way to go if you envision frequent trips off-road, but there are different flavors to consider. Even a simple SR5 with four-wheel drive has good suspension articulation and a high ground clearance to better tackle ruts and steep inclines. This capability increases with upgraded hardware and traction-related tech when you move up to the TRD Off-Road trim level and the two hardcore offerings beyond, the Trailhunter and TRD Pro.

The less severe your off-road intentions are, though, the more viable the Honda Passport becomes. Thanks to its capable all-wheel-drive system and traction-boosting technologies, the Passport can do just fine on dirt roads. The TrailSport version adds all-terrain tires, among other extras. For most buyers, it should have enough capability.

Advantage: Toyota 4Runner

Price and value

The 4Runner trim level lineup doesn’t resemble the typical ladder where each trim gains more and more content. Instead, it’s more like a river that forks into different directions. It starts at the $42,765 base SR5, which has features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, manual cloth seats, and a decent set of advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. There are then versions such as the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road, which both start at around $50,000. The top-spec TRD Pro and Trailhunter will set you back a cool $68,895.

The Passport lineup is simpler and generally provides more equipment for the money. Its less rugged $46,245 RTL trim starts at roughly the same point as a four-wheel-drive 4Runner SR5. The more off-road-capable $49,945 TrailSport and the top-level $54,400 TrailSport Elite are best compared to the 4Runner TRD Off-Road or Limited for feature content. You’d really need to value the Toyota’s off-road capability to tilt the value needle away from the Honda.

Advantage: Honda Passport

Edmunds says

Indeed, “you’d really need to value the Toyota’s off-road capability” is the best way to sum up this entire comparison. The 4Runner can go places the Honda can’t, but it’s hard to think many families are going to even attempt going to such places. For most, the Passport TrailSport will have abundant capability off-road yet be abundantly more livable on-road.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. James Riswick is a contributor at Edmunds.

