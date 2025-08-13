Edmunds SUV test: The new Nissan Armada takes a run at the Chevrolet Tahoe

Fuel-efficient SUVs and crossovers are quite popular these days, but there's still a need for a full-size SUV that can carry up to eight passengers and tow a heavy load. The Chevrolet Tahoe and Nissan Armada are among a small selection of models that can handle the assignment. Both have truck-based designs that provide plenty of muscular capability.

Redesigned for 2025, the Armada has fresh styling, a new turbocharged V6 engine and an updated interior. For its part, the Tahoe could easily be considered a benchmark. Its robust V8 power and capability have helped it earn its place in plenty of American driveways over the years, and the 2025 Tahoe features revised styling and new technology features. Which of these full-size SUVs is the better buy? Edmunds’ automotive experts compared them to find out.

Performance and fuel economy

The Armada has a new turbocharged V6 that cranks out 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. This is plenty for both high-speed cruising power and ample low-end thrust. That tops the Tahoe’s standard V8, which makes 335 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, as well as the optional V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. The Armada’s power advantage showed up at the Edmunds test track. It sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. A Tahoe with its base V8 is considerably slower, needing 7.7 seconds to get to 60 mph, though the more powerful V8 helps close the gap.

The Tahoe can play an ace card with its optional six-cylinder diesel engine. Its power output of 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft won’t blow you away, but it does get up to an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That’s the best mpg of the Tahoe lineup as well as the Armada’s V6, which gets up to an EPA-estimated 18 mpg.

We like the Armada’s strong standard power, but the Tahoe’s optional diesel shouldn’t be overlooked if you prioritize fuel efficiency.

Winner: tie

Towing

Despite its power advantage, the Armada doesn’t offer much towing supremacy. Its 8,500-pound limit edges the Tahoe by just 100 pounds. Both models offer similar towing features, including a trailer hitch, wiring, and trailer brake and sway controls. Upper-trim Armadas add extras such as an integrated brake controller and hill descent control, while the Tahoe’s optional Max Trailering package does roughly the same.

But the devil’s in the details. The Tahoe’s 8,400-pound towing limit requires that Max Trailering package. That can make finding the best Tahoe for your needs a bit trickier. In base form, the Tahoe can still tow up to 7,900 pounds. Impressive, but that’s 600 pounds shy of the Armada’s.

WINNER: Armada

Comfort and cargo

Both SUVs have a smooth ride quality considering their truck-based origins. The Armada and the Tahoe are also each available with an adaptive air suspension system that helps to further enhance ride and comfort and provides the ability to raise or lower the vehicle’s ride height.

Inside, the Armada impressed us with its excellent seat comfort. The Tahoe’s seats, in comparison, feel hard and thinly padded. Both models offer similar headroom and legroom, though the Tahoe treats second-row passengers with 3 extra inches of legroom. The Tahoe provides more cargo space, with about 5 more cubic feet (25.5 cubic feet) behind the third row and about 25% more capacity with all rear seats folded.

WINNER: Tie

Features and value

Pricing for the 2025 Tahoe starts at $62,095, including destination, for a rear-wheel-drive LS trim. Nissan kicks off with the Armada SV trim that costs $59,530. Both come with a similar set of features to start out. You get wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, large digital gauge clusters and many standard advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control.

Both SUVs also offer available hands-free driving systems, though we’ve found Chevy’s Super Cruise system to be more useful and capable than Nissan’s ProPilot Assist system. The most expensive Tahoe and Armada trim levels ring up at the register at about $80,000.

With three engines and dozens of options, the Tahoe can be tailored to more specific tastes than the Armada. It also delivers higher maximum fuel economy, though you’ll need the pricey diesel engine to get it. In general, the Armada will cost less while providing comparable features and capability.

Winner: Armada

Edmunds says

The Tahoe and Armada are both strong picks for a full-size family SUV. But the Armada’s fresher design, extra power and towing capacity, and slightly lower pricing make it more compelling overall.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.

