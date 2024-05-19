East Pierce firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

MILTON, Wash. — East Pierce firefighters rescued two baby ducks from a storm drain and safely returned them to their mom on Sunday morning.

According to the station, firefighters from the Milton firehouse performed an “inverted anas platyrhynchos extraction” from a public storm drain at Taylor Way and 11th Avenue.

They also thanked the kind person who called them out there and helped rescue the little ducklings.

Your East Pierce Firefighters responding from the #Milton firehouse were able to successfully perform an inverted Anas... Posted by East Pierce Firefighters on Sunday, May 19, 2024

