Early Morning Shooting in Kent Injures Two

Two people are in the hospital today after being shot at an apartment complex in Kent.

According to Kent Police officials, they were called to the Lighthouse Apartments on SE 256th around 3:30am Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds, an adult woman and an adult male. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

We don’t know the current condition of the two people sent to the hospital but are checking with officials to get that information.

Kent Police say they are continuing to investigate this incident and are working to confirm details.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.





















