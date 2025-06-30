Debunking seven myths about eating healthy on a budget

There’s no way to avoid the fact that most groceries have become more expensive in recent years. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your nutrition goals to keep your budget in check. While many people believe it’s too expensive to buy healthy foods at the grocery store, there are plenty of ways to balance your bank account and health.

Hers shares seven myths you might have heard about eating well on a budget, and why they're not as true as people like to think.

Myth #1: “Only rich people can afford healthy groceries.”

One of the most helpful ways to create a healthy grocery list that suits your budget is to define a healthy meal plan. The USDA provides food plan ideas for different budgets: low-cost, moderate, and liberal. These plans are a great starting point for finding new ideas based on nutrition at a price point that works for you.

For instance, here’s a summary of a weekly shopping list recommended for a woman between 19 and 50 years old on the low-cost plan:

Whole grain bread, rice, pasta, and cereal

Popcorn and other whole-grain snacks

Dark green vegetables

Potatoes and other vegetables

Oranges

Canned and dry beans, peas, or lentils

Whole fruits

Milk, yogurt, and cheese

Beef and pork (0.86 pounds)

Chicken and turkey (1.03 pounds)

Fish (0.44 pound)

Bacon, sausage, and lunch meat (0.01 pound)

Nuts, nut butter, and seeds

Everyone’s dietary needs are a little different. But plug in some of these items into a grocery shopping app to see what prices look like in your area. You may be surprised at how affordable they are.

Myth #2: “All groceries have gotten too expensive for me.”

It might feel like everything is more expensive at the grocery store; eggs have certainly had an enormous price spike over the last year. But the reality is that inflation hasn't hit all groceries; in fact, some items have decreased in price over the previous year. Most vegetable prices, citrus fruits, shelf-stable fish, and seafood have all decreased.

A smart strategy at the grocery store is to swap out pricier items with nutritional equivalents that cost less. Beef, for example, has jumped between 7% and 10% over the last year, but chicken prices have been much more modest. Similarly, ham prices have surged, but the cost of pork chops has been stable. It's helpful to be flexible with your ingredients so you can prioritize both your physical and financial well-being at the same time.

Myth #3: “I can’t afford healthy meal planning.”

You are definitely capable of creating a healthy meal plan that fits your budget. Many high-protein and high-fiber ingredients have either decreased in price or remained stable. Here are some more ideas on foods that have dropped in price or stayed the same over the last year, according to NPR:

Swai fillet

Sweet potatoes

Roasted almonds

Canned black beans

Tomato soup

Peanut butter

Whole wheat bread

Adding some of these clean foods, even if they are inexpensive, can help you avoid empty calories and ultra-processed snacks and meals. There are cheap whole foods to choose from; you just need to find them.

Myth #4: “I have to buy organic foods to be healthy, and I can’t afford it.”

Organic produce is generally more expensive than conventional options, costing over 50% more. However, while organic foods tend to have lower levels of fertilizer and pesticide residues, research shows that they don't have a higher nutritional value.

That means you can opt for conventional foods and still get the same nutrients as you would with organic. And there are some steps you can take if you’re concerned about pesticides.

For starters, consider only buying organic products with the highest pesticide levels. According to the Environmental Working Group, these include strawberries, spinach, kale, and grapes. Their top list of clean produce includes avocados, sweet corn, pineapple, and onions, meaning conventional versions are nearly as clean as organic ones.

But even if organic alternatives are out of your budget, you can still add healthy produce to your shopping cart. Do a quick soak of your produce to lower pesticides and help it keep fresher in your refrigerator for longer. Adding some vinegar to the water can reduce bacteria without impacting flavor.

Myth #5: “I need expensive superfood ingredients to be healthy.”

It’s easy to get sucked into the latest TikTok superfood trend and think the only way you can get healthy is to blow your budget on freeze dried fruit or obscure microgreens. But the truth is that plenty of common ingredients pack just as much flavor and nutrition as the more expensive options.

For instance, any type of dark, leafy green is packed with vitamins and minerals; you don’t have to splurge on special varieties from the farmer’s market. And instead of expensive and obscure ancient grains, opt for lentils or quinoa — both of which are affordable, filling, and carry a ton of protein and fiber.

Anytime you see an influencer talking about their latest favorite smoothie mix-in or protein source, look for cheaper alternatives; they’re almost certainly available.

Myth #6: “I can only find healthy foods at fancy grocery stores.”

You don’t have to shop exclusively at an organic market to find quality ingredients. Instead, check out the selection at lower-priced stores like Aldi and Walmart. Both have expanded their grocery sections to include diverse options that meet various dietary needs, including organic, gluten-free, and vegan.

And here's a fun fact if you're also interested in corporate sustainability: Walmart is proactively decreasing its own food waste by composting outdated produce and turning old bread into croutons. In a similar vein, Aldi has pledged to donate unsellable food to local food banks.

Bargain stores are a great option, not only by offering quality groceries, but also by committing to making a better impact on the environment and their surrounding communities.

Myth #7: “It’s cheaper to eat out than to make my own meals at home.”

It may be tempting to grab a dollar menu dinner or some other type of takeout deal. However, cooking at home almost always saves money and is usually healthier as well. When you do the math, you might think that the bag of groceries it takes to recreate a typical takeout meal costs more than the meal itself. But takeout only gives you one serving; when you buy ingredients from the grocery store, you’ll have plenty of leftovers to enjoy later or repurpose the items into another meal.

Think about eating out at Chipotle. Most of the ingredients in a burrito bowl are inexpensive pantry staples like dried beans and rice. For just a few dollars, you could have the base of any Chipotle entree, then mix things up with different proteins and toppings — instead of spending $10+ at the takeout counter. Plus, you get to control how much salt, sugar, and fat get added to your plate.

Healthy Eating Doesn’t Have to Break the Bank

Forget any myths you’ve heard about healthy groceries costing too much to afford. The key is to start understanding food prices in your area and prioritizing nutritious options that are much cheaper. Not everything has to be organic or grass-fed. You can load up on tons of healthy foods at any price point, all while meeting your wellness and money goals!

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.