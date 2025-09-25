Danish officials believe drone flyovers at 4 airports are meant to sow fear and division

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Drones flew over four Danish airports overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the latest instance of unexplained drone activity that has raised concerns about security in northern Europe amid growing Russian aggression.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen called the incidents a “hybrid attack” because the flights all occurred within roughly the same timeframe. It was not immediately clear who was behind the incidents, but Poulsen said that it appeared a “professional actor” was behind the “systematic” flights. He did not provide more details during a news conference Thursday morning.

Authorities said there was no danger to the public.

The goal of the flyovers was to sow fear and division, Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard said Thursday, adding that the country will seek additional ways to neutralize drones, including proposing legislation to allow infrastructure owners to shoot them down.

Flights were halted for several hours at Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, which also serves as a military base. Drone sightings began shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday and ended just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Three airports in Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup also were impacted. Skrydstrup is an air base that is home to some of the Danish military's fighter jets.

The drones appeared to be flying around the airports with their lights turned on but authorities decided against attempting to shoot down the drones, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The latest drone activity came just days after a similar incident at Copenhagen Airport, conducted by what police call a "capable actor."

The Copenhagen drones grounded flights in the Danish capital for hours Monday night, prompting concerns that Russia could be behind the flyover above Scandinavia’s largest airport.

While it wasn't immediately clear who was behind the flyover, Denmark's prime minister and NATO's secretary-general said that Russian involvement couldn't be ruled out. Denmark, already on edge because of its proximity to Russia, will join a group of neighboring countries Friday to discuss the European Union's plans for a "drone wall."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the Copenhagen incident "the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected suggestions that Moscow could be involved.

It was not immediately clear whether the Copenhagen flyover was related to the latest incidents.

Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following growing Russian aggression. On Tuesday, NATO warned Russia that it would use all means to defend against any further breaches of its airspace after the downing earlier this month of Russian drones over Poland and Estonia's report of an intrusion of Russian fighter jets last week.

Speaking before the latest drone sightings in Denmark, French President Emmanuel Macron argued that NATO nations would have to react “more strongly” to Russian incursions. He didn’t detail the potential response.

“We cannot allow the idea to take root that Poland, Estonia, Romania are in a weak situation because the next step would be Germany and then us,” Macron said in an interview with broadcasters France 24 and RFI.

