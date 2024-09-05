California wildfire grows as heat wave creates worry; South Dakota conditions improve

A growing wildfire in Northern California forced hundreds of people to evacuate Wednesday as a heat wave threatened to make fire conditions worse. In the Midwest, another wildfire kept residents of South Dakota’s second-largest city on edge, ready to flee if flames moved dangerously close.

The wildfire in the remote California mountain community of Sierra Brooks, home to about 500 people, was uncontained. Authorities expanded evacuation orders Tuesday evening after strong winds pushed flames through dry brush and timber about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe. The Bear Fire grew to more than 4.7 square miles (12.1 square kilometers) and sent up a plume of smoke visible from about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away in Reno, Nevada.

Across California, red flag warnings for increased wildfire risk were issued. The California desert communities of Palm Springs, Twentynine Palms, Needles and Barstow will also heat up, with highs of up to 118 F (47.7 Celsius) in Death Valley’s Furnace Creek expected at week’s end.

In California’s Santa Barbara County, officials issued a health alert due to spiking temperatures in inland areas. The health department urged residents to stay indoors during the day and take other measures to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The wildfire news was better in South Dakota: The battle to contain the First Thunder Fire got a boost Wednesday from cooler weather and lighter winds. Officials were optimistic homes in Rapid City would remain safe.

The First Thunder Fire was reported Monday just a few miles (kilometers) from Rapid City, a community of 80,000 residents near Black Hills National Forest. Mount Rushmore National Memorial is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, but far out of harm's way.

The fire burning nearly 160 acres (65 hectares) was fueled by uncommonly hot and dry weather — Tuesday’s high in Rapid City was 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 Celsius), well above the normal early-September high of 75 (23.9 Celsius). Winds gusted to 45 mph (72 kph).

As late as Tuesday evening, residents in an evacuation warning area of Rapid City were being told to pack their bags, gather vital belongings and be prepared to leave.

By Wednesday morning, the temperature was far cooler, the winds calmer and the air more humid.

“Firefighters got a good handle on the wildfire last night,” an update from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said. “It’s currently at 157 acres. Weather conditions are very favorable today. They are mopping up a large portion on the west side and are hoping to get everything contained and under control today.”

Officials don't yet know what caused the fire that burned across a steep, rocky area. No structural damage was immediately reported.

Pennington County, South Dakota, Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said those who live in the Rapid City area are in a “red zone” where wildfires can happen at virtually any time.

“You need to be prepared for that,” Harvey said at a news conference Tuesday. “These kinds of events can happen on a year-round basis. There is no longer a defined fire season.”

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun on Tuesday had urged residents to gather up key documents such as birth certificates, Social Security cards and vital financial information, along with priceless photographs and prescriptions.

Residents living near the fire also were urged to devise a plan for what to do with pets if evacuations are necessary. A Rapid City animal hospital was prepared to take in small animals. For larger animals, a fairgrounds was set up for displaced livestock.

___

Salter reported from O'Fallon, Missouri. Weber reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.