Crews battle fast-growing wildfire in windy Southern California that's forced some to evacuate

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Crews battled a smoky and fast-growing wildfire Friday in windy Southern California that forced some residents to evacuate and a community college to temporarily close its doors.

The Springs Fire broke out around 11 a.m. Friday and by the evening had grown to about 6.5 square miles (16.8 square kilometers). The cause of the fire east of Moreno Valley in Riverside County is under investigation. It was not immediately known how many households were under evacuation warnings or orders.

With hundreds of people battling the blaze — using helicopters, engines and water tenders — crews started to contain the blaze by Friday night.

The fire was burning in a populated — but not densely so — unincorporated part of Riverside County in a recreational area near the city of Moreno Valley, which has a population of roughly 200,000. The city is 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Riverside and 64 miles (103 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

“It’s windy out there,” said Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in Riverside County.

Alex Izaguirre, a spokesperson for the Cal Fire Riverside County, said the wind is “spreading the smoke,” prompting concerned calls from residents in neighboring cities who can see and smell it.

Moreno Valley College's main campus was shuttered Friday and Saturday due to the fire impacting the air quality.

“All students, faculty, and staff are being directed to leave campus immediately,” the school said in a post on Instagram.

California U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz said in a social media post that he was closely monitoring the blaze.

“If you are under an evacuation order, please leave immediately,” he said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys through Saturday afternoon, with gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) expected.

“Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory read.

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