Roadway back open after crash near Aurora bridge blocks all lanes

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A crash at the south end of the Aurora Bridge blocked all southbound & northbound lanes Sunday night.

Seattle police say that two drivers were involved in the crash. Both were only slightly hurt.

The roadway reopened around 7:50 p.m.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

