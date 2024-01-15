Roadway back open after crash near Aurora bridge blocks all lanes

SEATTLE — A crash at the south end of the Aurora Bridge blocked all southbound & northbound lanes Sunday night.
Seattle police say that two drivers were involved in the crash. Both were only slightly hurt.
Two vehicle collision. Drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries from collision. This is preliminary information. https://t.co/TVS6r3VjGx— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 15, 2024
The roadway reopened around 7:50 p.m.
