Roadway back open after crash near Aurora bridge blocks all lanes

SEATTLE — A crash at the south end of the Aurora Bridge blocked all southbound & northbound lanes Sunday night.

Seattle police say that two drivers were involved in the crash. Both were only slightly hurt.

Two vehicle collision. Drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries from collision. This is preliminary information. https://t.co/TVS6r3VjGx — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 15, 2024

The roadway reopened around 7:50 p.m.

CLEARED: All clear on the Aurora Bridge. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) January 15, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group