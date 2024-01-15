Crash near bridge blocks all lanes on Aurora

SEATTLE — A crash at the south end of the Aurora Bridge is blocking all southbound & northbound lanes.

“Use alternate routes,” said a spokesperson.

Collision at the south end of the Aurora Bridge blocking all SB & NB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/AMUnicp7Vd — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) January 15, 2024

Seattle police are also investigating the crash.

Police investigating vehicle collision on the Aurora bridge. Expect traffic delays. More information when available. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 15, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

