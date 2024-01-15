Crash near bridge blocks all lanes on Aurora

SEATTLE — A crash at the south end of the Aurora Bridge is blocking all southbound & northbound lanes.
“Use alternate routes,” said a spokesperson.
Collision at the south end of the Aurora Bridge blocking all SB & NB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/AMUnicp7Vd— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) January 15, 2024
Seattle police are also investigating the crash.
Police investigating vehicle collision on the Aurora bridge. Expect traffic delays. More information when available. Please avoid the area.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 15, 2024
