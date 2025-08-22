Crabber charged for allegedly taking in twice the limit of crab, illegal equipment in Similk Bay

SIMILK BAY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police (WDFWP) says a crab fisherman has been charged after allegedly taking in two times the legally allowed limit of Dungeness crab in Similk Bay a week before the recreational season had opened.

Police also say the fisherman allegedly used an illegal groundline to catch the crab.

In a post on Facebook, WDFW Police said an officer observed the fisherman and two others allegedly remove crabs from pots using the groundline and send the pots back into the water.

The person reportedly confessed to the over-crabbing and use of the groundline, the post said.

They were charged with multiple misdemeanors for taking in two times the allowed limit of crab, lying to an officer, and unlawful use of shellfish gear, among other charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group