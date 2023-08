CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Administrative Offices of the Court has approved the City of Centralia’s Ordinance, making it illegal to camp on public roadways.

Police now have the ability to enforce CMC-11.20.022, and can arrest people sleeping in tents or in cars on the side of roads.

The restrictions were passed by the Centralia City Council in July of 2023 but have only just come into effect.





©2023 Cox Media Group