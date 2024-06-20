Why Now Is a Great Time To Find a Deal on a Cruise

Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are discounting cruises that are setting sail this summer, reports Reuters.

Many lines are sending ships to Alaska and the Caribbean that would have otherwise been sailing in the Red Sea but have been rerouted because of the ongoing Houthi rebel strikes there.

In 2024, 202 ships will sail in the Caribbean, an 8% increase from last year. In Alaska, the number of vessels sailing this summer has increased by 9.3% since last year. That increased supply in both regions is contributing to lower summer prices, per Reuters.

Prices are down 21% compared to the same time last year for Royal Caribbean's seven-day itineraries in the Caribbean and Bermuda. Meanwhile, prices are down 12% for Norwegian and 11% for Carnival for similar itineraries.

In Alaska, Carnival’s July and August itineraries are 20% cheaper than last year. Royal Caribbean’s Alaska trips are 6% cheaper in July and 12% cheaper in August than last year.

