US Mobile Launches Dark Star Network (AT&T) & New Line Offers

This month, US Mobile launched its Dark Star network, which gives customers access to AT&T's towers. With this addition, new and existing customers can now switch between three major networks.

In this article, I'll share what you need to know about US Mobile's newest Dark Star network. I'll also share how you can save with a new line at US Mobile and how new customers can enter to win six months of service and a Tesla Cybertruck.

US Mobile Now Offers Access to Three Major Networks

Earlier this summer, US Mobile announced that Dark Star was in its final testing stages. On August 1, US Mobile officially launched the new network. Alongside the Warp network (Verizon) and Light Speed network (T-Mobile), Dark Star (AT&T) now allows US Mobile customers to switch between all three major networks.

Here are a few key differences between the three networks:

Warp

(Verizon) Light Speed

(T-Mobile) Dark Star

(AT&T) Download Speeds Up to 3Gbps Up to 1.5Gbps Up to 2Gbps Priority Data On 5G devices High-speed data High-speed data (prioritized data add-on available) Native Roaming Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico 180+ countries 49 countries

All networks are compatible with traditional SIM cards or instant eSIM activation. Additionally, all networks support Wi-Fi calling and mobile hotspot. You can learn more about US Mobile's networks here.

When you initially sign up for new service, you'll be able to choose your network. Then, you'll be able to switch between networks at any time during your billing cycle using the Teleport feature. Your first two Teleports are always free. After that, most US Mobile plans allow customers to Teleport for $2; the Unlimited Premium plan includes free teleports. You can learn more about Teleporting here.

The most interesting feature on US Mobile's new Dark Star network is the prioritized data add-on. All phone plans have a Quality of Service Class Identifier (QCI). Plans with a lower QCI will have higher priority when the network is busy. US Mobile says "It's like having different lanes on a highway— some are faster, some are slower, and QCI levels determine which lane your data travels in."

The Dark Star network operates on QCI9, which is the same level of service offered with many AT&T plans. However, US Mobile allows customers to access QCI8 (higher priority data) on the Dark Star network for an additional price. US Mobile says QCI8 offers "faster data speeds, reduced latency, and a more responsive experience overall."

Dark Star users can upgrade to QCI8 for $4 per line on the Light and Shareable plans or for $12 per line on unlimited plans. You can learn more about US Mobile's new Dark Star network here.

How To Save With a New Line at US Mobile

If you’re thinking about switching to US Mobile (on any network) there are a couple of ways that you can save on service.

First, new customers are eligible for a 30-day free trial of US Mobile. This offer is eligible for number transfers only, which means you'll have to port in your current phone number to get this deal. Here's what you'll get with the 30-day free trial:

Unlimited talk & text

30GB of premium data

5GB of hotspot data

Free instant e-SIM activation or 50% off a physical SIM card

Earn $50 in prepaid cards if you keep your service active for a year (earn an additional $50 with a second line)

Additionally, US Mobile offers 40% off new lines on the Unlimited Starter plan. The plan typically costs $25/month, but new lines can get the same plan for $45 for three months ($15/month). After three months, the plan rate returns to normal. Here's what you'll get with Unlimited Starter:

Unlimited talk, text and data

35GB of premium data

10GB of hotspot data

Free instant eSIM activation or a free physical SIM card

You can check out the details of these new customer offers on US Mobile's website.

US Mobile’s Tesla Cybertruck Giveaway

In addition to launching a new network, US Mobile is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, US Mobile is giving away a Tesla Cybertruck as well as six months of Unlimited Premium. Here's how to enter:

Activate a US Mobile line on a paid plan by September 30, 2024. If you already have a US Mobile plan, you're also eligible. Your plan will need to stay active through December 2 when US Mobile announces the winner.

If you already have a US Mobile plan, you're also eligible. Your plan will need to stay active through December 2 when US Mobile announces the winner. Guess how many SIMs are in this pool. Watch the video on US Mobile's website and guess how many SIM cards are in the pool. Reply to one of US Mobile's social media posts with your best guess and the hashtag #USMobileSweepstakes.

Watch the video on US Mobile's website and guess how many SIM cards are in the pool. Reply to one of US Mobile's social media posts with your best guess and the hashtag #USMobileSweepstakes. Fill out the entry form. This allows US Mobile to link your account to your answer on social media. Fill out the form online and enter your social media handle to enter.

You can find additional information on US Mobile's sweepstakes here. Be sure to check out the official rules for the sweepstakes. Then, you can create an account (or login) to fill out your entry form. Links to US Mobile's social media posts are also available on the same page— reply to one of these posts to enter.

According to US Mobile, a winner will be announced on December 2, 2024.

US Mobile: An Affordable Cell Phone Service Provider on Any Network

US Mobile offers one of the cheapest phone plans available as well as competitive prices on unlimited phone plans. Additionally, customers can now switch between three different networks to receive the best coverage.

US Mobile’s Warp network will give you access to Verizon’s towers while the Light Speed network will give you access to T-Mobile’s towers. US Mobile’s newest network, Dark Star, will give you access to AT&T’s towers.

If you're thinking about switching to US Mobile, bring your own unlocked phone to save the most money. You can also check your coverage on all three networks to see which one will provide the best service in your area.

Additionally, new lines are eligible for exclusive savings including a 30-day free trial and three months of Unlimited Starter for $45 ($15/month). New customers who join by September 30 and keep an active line through December 2 are also eligible for entry in US Mobile's Tesla Cybertruck sweepstakes.

To learn more about US Mobile before deciding to make the switch, be sure to read our full US Mobile review.

For more options, check out all of our top picks for the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to switch to a new cell phone service provider, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to US Mobile? Let us know in our Clark.com Community! Also, be sure to check out the latest conversations about cell phones here.

