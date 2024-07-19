New Verizon Promotion Gives Select Customers Free Netflix Premium

Do you enjoy the ad-free experience of Netflix Premium? Would you enjoy it even more if you were able to avoid the $23 per month bill for a full year?

Verizon is offering select customers a chance to claim one free year of Netflix Premium as a part of a limited-time offer. To qualify, you must also subscribe to NBC's Peacock Premium streaming service.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Verizon Touts New ‘Buy Peacock, Get Netflix on Us’ Promotion

The offer is pretty straightforward. If you’re willing to pay for a year of Peacock Premium, Verizon is willing to match that with a year of Netflix Premium:

"For a limited time, buy an one-year subscription to Peacock Premium for $79.99 and you can get Netflix Premium for a year on us through +play."

To make this work, you’ll have to buy your subscription using Verizon’s +play program. And you’ll have to qualify as a new Peacock customer, which means you’ll have to cancel any existing subscriptions and wait out the remainder of a billing cycle.

But if you qualify for this deal, you'll definitely have a chance to save some money on your video streaming services.

If you were to pay out of pocket for a Netflix Premium subscription, you’d owe roughly $276 plus fees over a 12 month period.

You would only be responsible for the $79.99 Peacock Premium subscription cost as part of this promotion. So, effectively, you're going to save nearly $200 on regular Netflix pricing AND get Peacock Premium for a year as part of this deal.

Who Can Get This Deal?

Verizon says all Verizon customers with postpaid mobile, Verizon Home Internet and/or Fios TV service accounts are eligible for this offer.

However, there are some exclusions that would require some action before becoming eligible.

If you have already purchased either Peacock or Netflix through +play, Verizon says you must cancel that original subscription and wait until the end of the billing cycle to start fresh and claim the offer.

The risk there, of course, is that the limited-time offer may not still be available once you’ve cleared your previous subscription’s billing cycle.

Notable Takeaways from the Fine Print

You're probably wondering if there's a "catch" to this offer. After all, it could be worth $276 in Netflix subscription savings!

There aren’t catches, per se, but there are some potential snags that you’ll want to be aware of before signing up:

The Netflix Premium offer period begins from time of purchase and activation of Peacock Premium subscription

You can only claim one Netflix Premium offer per eligible Verizon account.

This promotional offer is non-refundable.

The offer only applies to new subscribers of Peacock Premium . You can be a new or existing subscriber of Netflix, though.

. You can be a new or existing subscriber of Netflix, though. You will be billed the full cost of Peacock Premium ($79.99) upfront. After one year, you will be billed monthly at $7.99 for Peacock Premium plus taxes (or the then-current rate) unless you cancel.

After the one year Netflix Premium promo period, you will be billed monthly at $22.99 + taxes unless you cancel.

Do you have Netflix Premium? Are you going to take advantage of this offer from Verizon? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

The post New Verizon Promotion Gives Select Customers Free Netflix Premium appeared first on Clark Howard.