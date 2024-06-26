New Classic Cartoon Channel MeTV Toons Launches on Streaming Services

Are you a fan of classic cartoons? MeTV Toons may be a streaming TV channel you need in your life.

The channel officially launched on June 25, 2024, and is already available on low-cost live TV streaming services like Philo and Frndly TV.

MeTV, which has other channels dedicated to TV hits of yesteryear, says this new channel is dedicated to delivering classic animated series that have stood the test of time.

"We are honored to work with the amazing team at Warner Bros. Discovery and others on this network and bring together a truly incredible collection of the world's best known and most loved classic cartoons, creating a new destination for everyone to discover or rediscover the sheer joy of watching cartoons on TV," said Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. "MeTV Toons will be dedicated 24/7 to showcasing the biggest names and most beloved classic cartoons and animated characters. Everyone has a favorite cartoon; it is a universally loved art form. We are thrilled to bring those smiles and memories back to TV with MeTV Toons."

Let’s take a look at the cartoons available on the channel.

MeTV Toons: Programming Lineup

MeTV Toons boasts an impressive lineup of classic animated series. This includes highly recognizable shows like:

"Looney Tunes" (featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, etc.)

"Tom and Jerry"

"The Flintstones"

"Popeye"

"The Jetsons"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Woody Woodpecker"

"Rocky and Bullwinkle"

"Top Cat"

"Speed Racer"

"Casper the Friendly Ghost"

In total, this 24-hour cartoon channel will feature more than 60 different animated series in its weekly content lineup.

MeTV Toons also plans to introduce themed programming blocks and special events. The network says these curated segments will celebrate specific genres, characters, or creators, providing deeper insights and appreciation for the world of classic animation.

MeTV Toons: Live Streaming Availability

At launch, MeTV Toons was available on Philo and Frndly TV.

Though Philo recently revealed a price increase, it still is one of the better value options for streamers who want live TV without paying a premium for live sports, news or local channels.

Frndly TV is one of the cheapest live TV streaming options on the market, but it does lack several top channels.

You can also find this channel on traditional TV in some areas. MeTV has a tool that helps you locate availability via ZIP code.

Are you interested in this new cartoon channel? Which of the old classics is your favorite? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

