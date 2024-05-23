Hello Mobile Review: 5 Things To Know Before You Sign Up

If you're shopping for the absolute cheapest cell phone service, Hello Mobile's $5 plan can be hard to beat. Money expert Clark Howard recently put this plan to the test.

In this article, I’ll take a close look at Hello Mobile to help you decide whether or not this affordable cell phone service provider will work for you.

What To Know Before Signing Up for Hello Mobile

Hello Mobile offers cell phone plans beginning as low as $5 per month for one line on T-Mobile's network. Plans with unlimited data begin at $25 per month, but you can get a lower price by prepaying for three or six months of service in advance.

All of Hello Mobile’s plans include unlimited talk and text, however, the amount of high-speed data you’ll get per month depends on which plan you select. For $5, you’ll get 500MB of data.

Clark says, “I’ve tested Hello Mobile now for five months. It’s a $5/month base plan for cell phone service that gets you 1/2 GB of data. It works — I’ve had not a single moment of any hiccup or problem with it, and it’s worked very, very well.”

I took a closer look at the details of Hello Mobile’s plans, coverage, phone deals and more. I’ve also compared the prepaid carrier to other available phone plans and carriers to help you decide whether you should make the switch.

Table of Contents:

Below, you’ll find more information about Hello Mobile including what plans are available, how to sign up for service and who Clark believes should consider it as their next mobile carrier.

1. Plans and Pricing

Hello Mobile offers six different prepaid monthly cell phone plans in addition to multi-month plans. Plans begin as low as $5 per line for 500MB of data.

Price Months Data Hotspot Perks $5 1 500MB None None $10 1 1GB None None $15 1 4GB None None $20 1 5GB None None $25 1 Unlimited* None None $40 1 Unlimited* Included None $69 3 ($23/month) Unlimited* None None $105 6 ($17.50/month) Unlimited* None New customers get one month free

*Speeds may be reduced at any time.

If you need more than one line of service, you can add up to five lines to your Hello Mobile account. However, there aren’t any multi-line discounts.

All of Hello Mobile’s plans include the following perks:

Unlimited talk and text

Access to 5G data

Free international calling

Free activation and shipping

WiFi Auto Connect to free hotspot locations

No contracts or hidden fees (taxes and fees are included in the plan price)

The $5 plan is one of four "standard" plans that Hello Mobile offers. These plans come with a set amount of data per month. Other standard plans include $10 for 1GB, $15 for 4GB and $20 for 5GB.

If you need unlimited data, Hello Mobile offers a $25 monthly plan. The same plan is available for $23/month if you prepay for three months in advance ($69), or for $17.50/month when you prepay for six months in advance ($105).

Hello Mobile doesn't disclose exactly how much high-speed data you'll get with the unlimited plan before speeds are reduced, so be aware that throttling may occur at any time. Most users online report 15GB of high-speed data before reduced speeds. Additionally, this plan does not include mobile hotspot. Hello Mobile's $40 monthly plan is the only plan to support mobile hotspot.

As a prepaid carrier, Hello Mobile doesn't require any credit checks or contracts, and there are no activation fees or overage fees for these plans. You can check out the full details of these plans on Hello Mobile's website.

2. Network Coverage

Hello Mobile provides access to T-Mobile's 5G and 4G/LTE networks. If T-Mobile offers strong service in your area, you'll likely have reliable access to service with Hello Mobile.

Below, you can see the Hello Mobile coverage map:

To see if you'll have coverage with Hello Mobile, visit the company's website and enter your ZIP code on the coverage map.

Since Hello Mobile runs on T-Mobile's towers, you can also visit T-Mobile's website and check out the parent company's coverage in your area as well.

3. Activation Process

Hello Mobile is an online-only cell phone carrier. If you decide to make the switch to Hello Mobile, you'll need to order a SIM or eSIM online from the company's website.

You may choose to bring your current cell phone number or get a new one. You can also bring your own device to Hello Mobile or buy a new phone when you choose your plan. To save the most money, I recommend bringing your own unlocked phone to Hello Mobile. You can check your device's eligibility online.

Once you’ve verified that your phone is compatible, you can choose any of Hello Mobile’s plans and click “Add to Cart.” You’ll be able to confirm how many lines you’re purchasing and choose between a SIM card activation kit or an eSIM. Then, you’ll be able to enter your email address and billing/shipping information to place your order.

The eSIM or SIM card and shipping are included for free in the plan price. Taxes and fees are also included.

When you're ready to activate your service, visit hellomobile.com/activate. There, you'll find a step-by-step guide to activate with eSIM or a SIM card. You'll also find short video tutorials on bringing your own number, activating your phone, setting up mobile hotspot and more.

If you are bringing your own phone number to Hello Mobile, be sure to follow Clark's #1 tip for a seamless switch!

4. Phone Selection

Most people who are switching to Hello Mobile will want to keep their own phones for the most savings. You'll just need to make sure your phone is unlocked and compatible with Hello Mobile before you get started. You can check your phone's compatibility online.

If you do want to purchase a new phone through Hello Mobile, you’ll find several devices to choose from.

At the time of writing, Hello Mobile was offering 74 different phones including flip phones and smartphones. The cheapest phone I saw was $69.95. For this price, you could get a Neo Flip LTE or a BLU G33. Prices ranged up through $1,149.95. For this price, you could get a Sony Xperia 5 III or a Sony Xperia 5 IV.

You can check out the full phone selection online. For more options, check out our top picks for the best places to buy an unlocked phone.

Whether you choose to bring your own phone or buy a new one, you'll need a Hello Mobile SIM card or eSIM. Fortunately, the SIM card (or eSIM) is free with the purchase of your plan.

5. Customer Service

You can reach a customer representative for Hello Mobile online or over the phone.

To speak with a representative online, visit Hello Mobile's website and click the chat bubble in the bottom-right corner. To speak with a representative over the phone, call Hello Mobile at 1-888-954-3556.

Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. EST on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

You can also visit Hello Mobile's support page for assistance. If you click "Send a Message" from this page, you'll be directed to Hello Mobile's Facebook. Sending a message to Hello Mobile on social media is another way to reach a representative.

Final Thoughts

If you're looking for the absolute cheapest cell phone service, Hello Mobile is an MVNO worth considering. Plans begin at only $5 monthly for unlimited talk and text plus 500MB of data.

Clark explains, “I promised when I mentioned Hello Mobile several months ago that I would let you know after I’ve had more experience with it, and it’s been good. It’s really only, in my mind, for a very light-volume data user because the $5 plan is so cheap. There’s a $5 plan and a $10 plan, and then it goes up from there.”

If you do need a little more data, you can get 1GB from Hello Mobile for $10. To compare, Tello Mobile's cheapest plan with data also includes 1GB for $9. Hello Mobile also offers 5GB for $20, which is only $5 more expensive per month than Mint Mobile's 5GB plan, plus you can prepay for one month at a time with Hello Mobile. Tello Mobile offers 5GB monthly for $14.

When it comes to unlimited plans, Hello Mobile begins at $25 monthly or as low as $105 for six months. However, this plan does not include any mobile hotspot, and data speeds can slow at any time. Visible offers a monthly unlimited plan at the same price that includes mobile hotspot on Verizon's network. On T-Mobile's network, Mint Mobile currently offers a three-month unlimited plan for $15/month with 40GB of high-speed data. Additionally, Tello Mobile's unlimited plan costs $25 monthly for 35GB of high-speed data plus 5GB of mobile hotspot.

Ultimately, Hello Mobile is an excellent option for a cheap phone plan for light data users. If you're looking for more data, you'll likely find better deals with Tello Mobile, Mint Mobile or Visible.

If you're still looking for the best fit, you can check out our top picks for the best cell phone plans and deals available now. No matter which service provider you decide to switch to, be sure to read our guide to switching phone carriers to help you step-by-step through the process.

Are you thinking about switching to Hello Mobile? Let us know in our Clark.com Community or check out the latest conversations around cell phones.

