Credit Bureaus Announce Big Changes for Credit Reports

Regularly looking at your credit report is a major way you can keep tabs on your financial well-being, according to money expert Clark Howard.

For a few years now, all three major credit reporting bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion), have been making free credit reports available on an annual basis at AnnualCreditReport.com. Then during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureaus began making credit reports available for free on a weekly basis, which was an arrangement set to expire at the end of 2023.

Your Credit Reports Just Got More Accessible

Now, the bureaus have announced that they are extending free weekly credit report access to consumers permanently.

“We recognize the important role that credit reports play in people’s financial lives and encourage consumers to regularly check their credit history – an important way of understanding their current credit position and preparing for important future financial milestones,” the CEOs of the credit bureaus said in a shared statement in a news release.

How To Access Your Free Credit Report Every Week

To access your free credit report, go to AnnualCreditReport.com.

Click on "Request your free credit report."

Fill out the form, which includes giving your name, birthday, Social Security number and address.

Select which credit bureau's credit report you want to review.

For example, you can click “TransUnion,” and you’ll be taken through the process to view your credit report with that agency. You can use the menu to move to another agency credit report.

Want to know the difference between a credit report and credit score? Read our in-depth article on How To Get a Free Credit Report.

Final Thoughts

You won’t be able to access the same credit bureau’s credit report more than once a week. Let’s say you try to view your TransUnion credit report twice in the same day or week (like I did). You’ll get a message like this:

“Please wait 7 days from your previous request. Our records show that TransUnion provided you with the credit report(s) you were eligible to receive via this website.”

Bottom line: Every seven days, from here on out, you can keep abreast of your credit reports from Experian, TransUnion and Equifax.

Want more power over your finances? How to monitor your credit.

