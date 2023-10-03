Boost Infinite Review: 5 Things To Know Before You Sign Up

Boost Infinite is a relatively new postpaid cell phone service provider that offers plans with unlimited talk, text and data. Its cheapest plan begins at only $25/month. Alternatively, its $60/month plan includes a free annual iPhone upgrade.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Boost Infinite’s plans and pricing, how to get started and what you can expect from their service.

What To Know Before Signing Up for Boost Infinite

Boost Infinite is a postpaid cell phone service that DISH Wireless launched in 2022. It's owned by the same company as Boost Mobile (Review), which offers one of the cheapest prepaid annual phone plans available.

Boost Infinite originally launched with only one plan: unlimited talk, text and data for $25. The same plan is still available with guaranteed locked-in pricing for life as long as you keep the line active. Additionally, the company has added two more unlimited plans to its lineup: Infinite Unlimited+ and Infinite Unlimited Access for iPhone.

Boost Infinite has partnerships with both AT&T and T-Mobile as well as access to their own Boost Wireless Network. With these three networks, the company has created "America's Smart Network."

1. Plans and Pricing

Boost Infinite offers three different postpaid monthly cell phone plans that include unlimited talk, text and data (30GB high-speed).

Here are the plans currently available at Boost Infinite:

Infinite Unlimited: $25/month

Infinite Unlimited+: $50/month

Infinite Access for iPhone: $60/month

Infinite Unlimited includes unlimited talk, text and data with 5G access on compatible devices. With this plan, you'll be assigned to either T-Mobile or AT&T's network depending on your device and location. After 30GB of high-speed data per month, you'll notice slower speeds until your next billing cycle begins.

Infinite Unlimited+ includes all the same perks as Infinite Unlimited; however, it provides access to three networks: T-Mobile, AT&T and Boost Wireless' own network. It also includes talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada as well as talk and text to over 200 global destinations. Plus, you can get a free iPhone 15 with an eligible trade-in with this plan.

Infinite Access for iPhone is Boost Infinite's newest plan. It includes all the same perks as Infinite Unlimited+. The difference is that this plan offers the latest iPhone every year with no trade-in required to get started. You can learn more about how the annual iPhone upgrade works here.

Add-ons are also available for all of Boost Infinite’s plans. Each add-on costs an additional $10/month:

North America Connect (included with Infinite Unlimited+ and Infinite Access for iPhone)

International Connect (included with Infinite Unlimited+ and Infinite Access for iPhone)

Data Hotspot (up to 30GB from your plan's high-speed data allotment)

Speed Pass (an additional 10GB of high-speed data)

You can check out the details of Boost Infinite's add-ons here.

2. Network Coverage

One of the most interesting things about Boost Infinite is its network. Unlike most cell phone service providers, Boost Infinite partners with two of The Big Three cell phone service providers in addition to hosting its own network. Plus, with two of Boost Infinite’s unlimited plans, you’ll have access to all three networks depending on your location.

Boost Infinite partners with T-Mobile and AT&T in order to provide 5G access to its customers. Customers on the Infinite Unlimited plan will be assigned to one of these two networks for service.

However, customers on Infinite Unlimited+ or Infinite Access for iPhone will be on “America’s Smart Network.” Boost Infinite created this network by combining access to T-Mobile, AT&T and Boost Wireless’ own network. Instead of being assigned one specific network based on a home address, these customers will automatically connect to the strongest network in their area. According to the company’s website, your phone will then switch seamlessly between the three networks based on your location.

To see if you'll have coverage with Boost Infinite, visit the company's website and enter your ZIP code on the coverage map.

3. Activation Process

It's important to know that there are no physical Boost Infinite stores yet, which means you'll have to activate your service with Boost Infinite online or over the phone. If you decide to switch to Boost Infinite and you're bringing your own phone, you'll need to buy a SIM Kit (physical or eSIM) online.

You can get a Boost Infinite SIM kit directly through Boost Infinite's website or on Amazon.

In fact, if you're an Amazon Prime member and you're bringing your own phone to Boost Infinite, you can get a 20% discount on the SIM kit as well as a free month of service when you order through Amazon. You can check out the full details of this deal here.

Alternatively, if you're interested in Boost Infinite's free iPhone offer with the Infinite Access for iPhone plan, you'll have to pass a soft credit check. Then, you can select your new phone online from Boost Infinite's website or at Amazon.

During checkout, you will have to pay taxes on the full list price of your phone plus $60 for your first month of service. The $60 will appear as a credit on your first month's wireless service bill. Once you receive your new iPhone in the mail, you'll have 30 days to activate the Boost Infinite Access for iPhone wireless service plan. If you don't activate your new plan within 30 days, you will have to pay the full price of the iPhone.

After 12 consecutive payments on the Boost Infinite Access for iPhone plan, you'll be eligible for a free upgrade. You can request your upgrade on the Boost Infinite app and receive the latest new iPhone in the mail. Once you receive it, you will have to send back your current, damage-free iPhone as a trade-in.

Whichever online store you decide to order through, you'll receive your device or SIM kit in the mail after placing your order. Then, you can visit Boost Infinite's website and click "Activate" in the upper-right corner to begin activating your service. You'll also have to download the Boost Infinite app to finish setting up your line.

Additional helpful articles are available on Boost Infinite's website including installation guides for SIM cards and eSIMs.

If you'd prefer to talk to a human while activating your service, you can call a customer representative specifically dedicated to activation assistance at (866) 957-8278.

4. Phone Selection

If you're switching to Boost Infinite's $25 plan, you'll likely want to keep your own phone for the most savings. You'll just need to make sure your phone is unlocked and compatible with Boost Infinite's network before you get started.

According to Boost Infinite's website, most phones released in the last five years are compatible. If you have a newer, unlocked phone it should work with Boost Infinite's network.

Here are some examples of compatible phones:

iPhone XR or newer

Samsung Galaxy S20 or newer

Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold or newer

Google Pixel 5 or newer

You can learn more about bringing your own phone, including how to port your existing number on Boost Infinite's website.

If you’re shopping for a new phone, Boost Infinite offers a selection of devices including some of the latest popular releases.

At the time of writing (September 2023) Boost Infinite had 24 phones for sale online. The selection ranged from $179.99 for a Celero 5G to $1,299.99 for an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can check out the current selection of phones available online at Boost Infinite.

Many of the phones at Boost Infinite are available for free or with smaller monthly payments. Specifically, if you sign up for the Infinite Unlimited+ or Infinite Access for iPhone plans, you'll be eligible for a free iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro. (Infinite Unlimited+ will require an eligible trade-in to get the free device.)

These deals require you to finance the phone through Boost Infinite and receive bill credits over the course of 36 months to get the device "free." You can learn more about Boost Infinite's free iPhone offer (and annual upgrade for Infinite Access for iPhone) here.

5. Customer Service

You can reach a customer representative for Boost Infinite online or over the phone.

To speak with a representative online, visit Boot Infinite's website and click the chat bubble in the bottom-right corner. To speak with a representative over the phone, call Boost Infinite at (866) 957-7772.

Representatives are available every day from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. EST.

Boost Infinite has not opened any physical stores yet, though there are reports of Boost Infinite plans being available at Boost Mobile stores in select locations. However, most Boost Mobile stores won't be able to help with Boost Infinite service as they are two separate service providers (although they are both owned by DISH Wireless).

For more information on how to contact Boost Infinite, visit the company's website.

Final Thoughts

If you’re wondering whether or not you should consider switching to Boost Infinite, consider what’s important to you in a phone plan. Boost Infinite’s $25/month plan offers a good price for unlimited data, but you can expect slower speeds after 30GB and the plan does not include any mobile hotspot. Plus, you’ll have access to either AT&T or T-Mobile’s network exclusively based on your device and location.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, Boost Infinite's SIM kit for the $25 plan is a great deal right now. When you buy the SIM kit through Amazon, you'll get a $5 discount on the activation kit plus a $25 credit for your first month's bill. That's an easy $30 savings! Plus, you'll have guaranteed service for $25/month as long as you keep the plan active.

Alternatively, if you're interested in getting the latest iPhone every year, Boost Infinite's new Infinite Access for iPhone plan is a great option. With this plan, you'll have access to three different networks depending on your location. Plus, compared to other plans that offer free annual upgrades, Infinite Access for iPhone comes with the cheapest monthly price.

For comparison, T-Mobile's Go5G Next costs $100/month and includes an annual upgrade to the latest device. AT&T and Verizon Wireless offer early upgrade options, but you won't find any postpaid plans with a free annual upgrade included. (However, you can currently find deals for a free iPhone 15 from both providers.)

However, when it comes to unlimited plans with at least 30GB of high-speed data, you can find a better deal with a different service provider. For example, Mint Mobile (Review) is currently offering an unlimited phone plan with 40GB of high-speed data for $15/month on T-Mobile's network. Visible (Review) also offers unlimited data for $25/month on Verizon Wireless' network. Each of these plans also includes limited mobile hotspots.

If you're still looking for the best fit, you can find more options on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. No matter which service provider you decide to switch to, be sure to check out our guide to help you step-by-step through the process.

