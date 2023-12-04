Zelle has been a conduit for pretext scams costing consumers billions. 13 months ago, Zelle promised that by January of this year, they'd have consumer protections in place. Never happened – until now. Also today, as the value of travel points continues downward, Clark helps you determine if credit cards tied into airline & hotel providers are worth the high annual fees – and the cards that may serve you better.
- Zelle Reforms!: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Travel Credit Cards: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Clark's Christmas Kids
- Payments app Zelle begins refunds for imposter scams after Washington pressure
- 4 Common Scams on Cash App, Venmo and Zelle (and How To Avoid Them!)
- Popular Budgeting App Mint Is Shutting Down – Clark.com
- Best Budgeting Apps – Clark.com
- Turns out, the Equifax data breach was even worse than we thought
- How To Freeze Your Credit With Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
- Home Equity Loans & Lines of Credit: 7 Common Questions Answered
- One Mile at a Time: Southwest Points Will Be Worth Less In 2024
- A new Southwest card bonus can get you halfway to Companion Pass status, which lets you fly a friend for free
- Southwest Credit Cards Offer Limited-Time Welcome Offer Boost -Clark.com
- Best Cash Back Credit Cards With No Annual Fee
- Best Travel Credit Cards: Top Rewards Picks for 2023
- 9 Ways To Save Money on Your Road Trip
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 12.04.23 New Zelle Policies / Devalued Travel Points appeared first on Clark Howard.