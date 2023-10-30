Clark explains what can happen when you use the same password on multiple websites. Also today – Reportedly timeshares are making a comeback among younger travelers. Clark drivers the truth about timeshares

Password Safety: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Timeshares: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sponsor Link: Raisin

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 10.30.23 Passwords And Your Financial Safety / The Truth About Timeshares appeared first on Clark Howard.