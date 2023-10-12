Clark Howard

10.12.23 New Scam Warnings / Romance Vs Prenups

Scams persist, ubiquitous & unabated. So must our warnings!  Be hip to the latest ways crooks are trying to separate you from your money. Also in this episode – prenuptial agreements are more common these days. Why Clark has a hard time talking about them, and some of  the circumstances that warrant this legal arrangement.

  • Be SCAM Aware: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Prenups: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

