When buying or selling a home, your choice of a real estate agent is much more important than you may think. Also today, Clark has good news on the new car purchase front – but it's a double message. Get the lay of the land on current cost considerations if you're in the market for a new vehicle.

Choosing A Real Estate Agent: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Buying A New Car: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 10.10.23 The Value Of Real Estate Agents / If You Must – Buying A New Car appeared first on Clark Howard.