Clark Howard

10.09.23 Interest Rates Are Normal / Battery Generators For Backup Power

Today Clark puts interest rates in perspective, discussing where they're headed and the impact of the national debt on rates.  Also today: The home reliability market for power. Utility scale batteries are providing more reliable, lower cost backup power. And batteries are paying a role for home interruptions as well. What to know about battery alternatives to diesel & whole house generators

  • Interest Rate Assessment: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Home Battery Generators: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

