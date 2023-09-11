Clark explains the forces behind a reversal in home building trends, bringing more affordable homes to the housing market. Also today: New data shows the net cost of attending college is moderating. Clark discusses cost factors to consider when choosing a college and most importantly – a course of study and skill set. Is prestige worth the price, or is it better to hold the cost and borrowing down? Plus, a NEVER NEVER rule on student loans.
- Back To Smaller Homes: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- College Major and School Choice Decisions: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
The post 09.11.23 The Return Of Smaller Homes / Smart Choices For Higher Education appeared first on Clark Howard.