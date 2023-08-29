08.29.23 Sports Betting / A New Low: The Funeral Home Scam

Football season is upon us and sports betting is growing in popularity. Clark describes how the nature of sports gambling has changed and pitfalls to be aware of. Also in this episode, there's currently a horrible scam that is exploiting grief to rip off those who have just lost a loved one. Clark describes how this works so you and your loved ones stay in the know.
- Sports Betting: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Funeral Home Scam: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- The Dark side of sports betting
- DraftKings and Other Sports Gambling Apps Are Hitting the Jackpot With 'Parlay' Bets. As They Win, You Lose.
- How To Get a Gym Membership for Practically Free
- Supplement and Vitamin Certification | NSF / USP Verification Services
- Alert: Funeral Home Scam Targets Grieving Families
- 'Despicable' funeral home scam preys on grieving family members
- Snopes – 'Shark Tank' Keto Gummies Weight Loss Reviews Are a Scam
- Is Pet Insurance Worth It? What You Need To Know Before You Buy
- 4 Things To Know Before You Buy a Digital TV Antenna
- Minimum Internet Speed Requirements for Streaming TV Services
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
