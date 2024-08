A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

Paris Olympics Golf Gold medalist Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, centre, with Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, silver medal, and Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, with the bronze medal pose for the media following the medal ceremony for men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)