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Coldest Junes in Washington since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. June 2012 (tie)

- Average temperature: 55°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 44.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.93"

#10. June 1919 (tie)

- Average temperature: 55°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.9°F

- Total precipitation: 0.74"

#8. June 1917 (tie)

- Average temperature: 54.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 67.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.28"

#8. June 1906 (tie)

- Average temperature: 54.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 66.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.91"

#7. June 1991

- Average temperature: 54.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 44.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.48"

#6. June 1981

- Average temperature: 54.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 44.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.59"

#5. June 1976

- Average temperature: 54.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 66.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.6°F

- Total precipitation: 1.39"

#4. June 1971

- Average temperature: 54.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.57"

#3. June 1954

- Average temperature: 53.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43°F

- Total precipitation: 2.7"

#2. June 1953

- Average temperature: 53.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.32"

#1. June 1901

- Average temperature: 53.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.05"