Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Decembers in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. December 1909

- Average temperature: 24.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 29.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 19.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.52"

#8. December 1924 (tie)

- Average temperature: 24.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 31°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.1°F

- Total precipitation: 5.82"

#8. December 1914 (tie)

- Average temperature: 24.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 31.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.14"

#6. December 1984 (tie)

- Average temperature: 24.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 30.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.3°F

- Total precipitation: 5.03"

#6. December 1948 (tie)

- Average temperature: 24.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 30.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.2°F

- Total precipitation: 8.08"

#5. December 1922

- Average temperature: 24.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 30.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.6°F

- Total precipitation: 7.81"

#4. December 1990

- Average temperature: 24.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 30.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 17.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.42"

#3. December 1985

- Average temperature: 23.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 29.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.78"

#2. December 1919

- Average temperature: 23.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 30.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 17.3°F

- Total precipitation: 4.6"

#1. December 1983

- Average temperature: 22.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 28.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 17.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.99"