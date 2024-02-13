News

Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected Q4 sales despite lower US demand

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

Earns Coca Cola FILE - Bottles of Coca Cola are shown in a market in Pittsburgh on Jan. 26, 2023. Coca Cola reports results on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany and other markets offset lower sales in the U.S.

Revenue rose 7% to $10.8 billion for the October-December period, the Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $10.7 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Unit case volumes rose 2% in the quarter, led by sparkling soft drinks, juices and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Sports drinks, coffee and tea all saw lower demand.

Net income fell 3% to $1.9 billion, or 46 cents per share. Without one-time items, including restructuring costs, the company earned 49 cents per share. That was in line with Wall Street’s forecast.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company were

Coke shares were unchanged in premarket trading.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read