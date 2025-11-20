For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Bremerton using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

United Indians of All Tribes Foundation

- Address: 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Seattle, WA 98199

New Family Traditions

- Address: 9045 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

REACH/ETS

- Address: 2133 3rd Ave Ste 116, Seattle, WA 98121

St. Francis House - Seattle

- Address: 169 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Low Income Housing Institute

- Address: 1253 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144

Sound Behavioral Health

- Address: 1600 E Olive St, Seattle, WA 98122

A 4 Apple Learning Center

- Address: 323 23rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144

Elizabeth Gregory Home

- Address: 1604 NE 50th St, Seattle, WA 98105

ROOTS Young Adult Shelter

- Address: 4541 19th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

J.Crew - University Village

- Address: 2660 NE University Village Street, Seattle, WA 98105

International Rescue Committee - Washington

- Address: 1200 S 192nd St Ste 101, Seatac, WA 98148

Lutheran Community Services NW

- Address: 4040 S 188th St Ste 100, Seatac, WA 98188

Seattle Homeless Outreach

- Address: 12345 Lake City Way NE # 177, Seattle, WA 98125

J.Crew - Bellevue

- Address: 2058 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

Imagine Housing - 30 Bellevue

- Address: 3040 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004