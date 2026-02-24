ungvar // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Olympia metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Olympia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Bucoda, WA

- Typical home value: $303,876

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

#7. Yelm, WA

- Typical home value: $479,028

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +26.8%

#6. Tenino, WA

- Typical home value: $496,695

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.5%

#5. Rochester, WA

- Typical home value: $501,908

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

#4. Lacey, WA

- Typical home value: $502,088

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +28.6%

#3. Rainier, WA

- Typical home value: $504,533

- 1-year price change: +2.2%

- 5-year price change: +39.0%

#2. Tumwater, WA

- Typical home value: $517,679

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +28.1%

#1. Olympia, WA

- Typical home value: $531,886

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +27.8%