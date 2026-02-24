Cities with the most expensive homes in the Olympia metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Olympia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Bucoda, WA
- Typical home value: $303,876
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +38.5%
#7. Yelm, WA
- Typical home value: $479,028
- 1-year price change: +0.2%
- 5-year price change: +26.8%
#6. Tenino, WA
- Typical home value: $496,695
- 1-year price change: +1.4%
- 5-year price change: +30.5%
#5. Rochester, WA
- Typical home value: $501,908
- 1-year price change: +1.3%
- 5-year price change: +31.9%
#4. Lacey, WA
- Typical home value: $502,088
- 1-year price change: +0.1%
- 5-year price change: +28.6%
#3. Rainier, WA
- Typical home value: $504,533
- 1-year price change: +2.2%
- 5-year price change: +39.0%
#2. Tumwater, WA
- Typical home value: $517,679
- 1-year price change: +0.5%
- 5-year price change: +28.1%
#1. Olympia, WA
- Typical home value: $531,886
- 1-year price change: +0.0%
- 5-year price change: +27.8%