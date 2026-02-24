scarp577 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Kennewick metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Kennewick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Connell, WA

- Typical home value: $318,100

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +36.2%

#8. Prosser, WA

- Typical home value: $410,661

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +21.8%

#7. Pasco, WA

- Typical home value: $411,117

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +30.5%

#6. Benton City, WA

- Typical home value: $416,129

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +28.7%

#5. Kennewick, WA

- Typical home value: $422,141

- 1-year price change: -0.2%

- 5-year price change: +27.9%

#4. Richland, WA

- Typical home value: $458,066

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +27.5%

#3. West Richland, WA

- Typical home value: $486,197

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +26.0%

#2. Mesa, WA

- Typical home value: $561,444

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +29.3%

#1. Eltopia, WA

- Typical home value: $705,611

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%