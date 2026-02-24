Cities with the most expensive homes in the Kennewick metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Kennewick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Connell, WA
- Typical home value: $318,100
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +36.2%
#8. Prosser, WA
- Typical home value: $410,661
- 1-year price change: +0.3%
- 5-year price change: +21.8%
#7. Pasco, WA
- Typical home value: $411,117
- 1-year price change: -0.7%
- 5-year price change: +30.5%
#6. Benton City, WA
- Typical home value: $416,129
- 1-year price change: -1.0%
- 5-year price change: +28.7%
#5. Kennewick, WA
- Typical home value: $422,141
- 1-year price change: -0.2%
- 5-year price change: +27.9%
#4. Richland, WA
- Typical home value: $458,066
- 1-year price change: +0.4%
- 5-year price change: +27.5%
#3. West Richland, WA
- Typical home value: $486,197
- 1-year price change: -0.1%
- 5-year price change: +26.0%
#2. Mesa, WA
- Typical home value: $561,444
- 1-year price change: +0.3%
- 5-year price change: +29.3%
#1. Eltopia, WA
- Typical home value: $705,611
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +42.2%