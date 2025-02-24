Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Walla Walla metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#6. Waitsburg, WA
- Typical home value: $358,762
- 1-year price change: +4.2%
- 5-year price change: +41.5%
#5. College Place, WA
- Typical home value: $390,349
- 1-year price change: +2.0%
- 5-year price change: +38.3%
#4. Prescott, WA
- Typical home value: $393,011
- 1-year price change: +9.2%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#3. Walla Walla, WA
- Typical home value: $393,083
- 1-year price change: +3.1%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
#2. Burbank, WA
- Typical home value: $452,833
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +57.2%
#1. Touchet, WA
- Typical home value: $554,792
- 1-year price change: +5.7%
- 5-year price change: +63.7%