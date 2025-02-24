Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Walla Walla metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Walla Walla

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Waitsburg, WA

- Typical home value: $358,762

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +41.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. College Place, WA

- Typical home value: $390,349

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +38.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Prescott, WA

- Typical home value: $393,011

- 1-year price change: +9.2%

- 5-year price change: data not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Walla Walla, WA

- Typical home value: $393,083

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Burbank, WA

- Typical home value: $452,833

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.2%

You may also like: Where people in Walla Walla are looking to buy homes

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Touchet, WA

- Typical home value: $554,792

- 1-year price change: +5.7%

- 5-year price change: +63.7%