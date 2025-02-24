Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mount Vernon metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Mount Vernon 7-day weather forecast

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Marblemount, WA

- Typical home value: $307,764

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +51.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Concrete, WA

- Typical home value: $388,426

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%

Stacker

#7. Lyman, WA

- Typical home value: $425,807

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. La Conner, WA

- Typical home value: $464,632

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +32.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Sedro-Woolley, WA

- Typical home value: $477,347

- 1-year price change: +6.3%

- 5-year price change: +54.8%

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Mount Vernon metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Burlington, WA

- Typical home value: $516,249

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Mount Vernon, WA

- Typical home value: $557,497

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +50.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Anacortes, WA

- Typical home value: $699,541

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Bow, WA

- Typical home value: $780,545

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.9%