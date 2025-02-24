Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mount Vernon metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Stacker
#9. Marblemount, WA
- Typical home value: $307,764
- 1-year price change: +5.6%
- 5-year price change: +51.4%
Stacker
#8. Concrete, WA
- Typical home value: $388,426
- 1-year price change: +2.9%
- 5-year price change: +50.0%
Stacker
#7. Lyman, WA
- Typical home value: $425,807
- 1-year price change: +3.8%
- 5-year price change: +48.2%
Stacker
#6. La Conner, WA
- Typical home value: $464,632
- 1-year price change: +5.6%
- 5-year price change: +32.0%
Stacker
#5. Sedro-Woolley, WA
- Typical home value: $477,347
- 1-year price change: +6.3%
- 5-year price change: +54.8%
Stacker
#4. Burlington, WA
- Typical home value: $516,249
- 1-year price change: +5.1%
- 5-year price change: +52.7%
Stacker
#3. Mount Vernon, WA
- Typical home value: $557,497
- 1-year price change: +5.0%
- 5-year price change: +50.5%
Stacker
#2. Anacortes, WA
- Typical home value: $699,541
- 1-year price change: +2.8%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%
Stacker
#1. Bow, WA
- Typical home value: $780,545
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +52.9%