Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Kennewick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Connell, WA

- Typical home value: $313,126

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

#8. Prosser, WA

- Typical home value: $381,790

- 1-year price change: +2.3%

- 5-year price change: +32.3%

#7. Benton City, WA

- Typical home value: $402,991

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

#6. Pasco, WA

- Typical home value: $406,243

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

#5. Kennewick, WA

- Typical home value: $417,969

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.0%

#4. Richland, WA

- Typical home value: $454,883

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +34.7%

#3. West Richland, WA

- Typical home value: $483,572

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.6%

#2. Mesa, WA

- Typical home value: $532,554

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.6%

#1. Eltopia, WA

- Typical home value: $695,047

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +58.3%