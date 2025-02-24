Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Kennewick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Connell, WA
- Typical home value: $313,126
- 1-year price change: +2.8%
- 5-year price change: +51.1%
#8. Prosser, WA
- Typical home value: $381,790
- 1-year price change: +2.3%
- 5-year price change: +32.3%
#7. Benton City, WA
- Typical home value: $402,991
- 1-year price change: +3.2%
- 5-year price change: +45.7%
#6. Pasco, WA
- Typical home value: $406,243
- 1-year price change: +1.7%
- 5-year price change: +48.5%
#5. Kennewick, WA
- Typical home value: $417,969
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +37.0%
#4. Richland, WA
- Typical home value: $454,883
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +34.7%
#3. West Richland, WA
- Typical home value: $483,572
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +34.6%
#2. Mesa, WA
- Typical home value: $532,554
- 1-year price change: +2.7%
- 5-year price change: +46.6%
#1. Eltopia, WA
- Typical home value: $695,047
- 1-year price change: +5.9%
- 5-year price change: +58.3%