China's Xi and Russia's Putin reinforce ties in video call

BEIJING — Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed his country's growing economic cooperation with China in a video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

The virtual meeting came in the middle of a series of meetings between Xi and Western leaders who have sought to boost ties with China despite differences over Russia's war in Ukraine. European leaders have pressed China for years to end its support for Russia. China has continued to trade with Russia, providing some relief from Western economic sanctions.

“I would like to once again assure you of firm support for our shared efforts to ensure the sovereignty and security of our countries, our socio-economic welfare and the right to choose our own development path,” Putin said in opening remarks that were broadcast by Russian state television.

Many of America's closest partners are exploring opportunities with China following clashes with President Donald Trump over tariffs and his demands to take over Greenland from NATO ally Denmark. The Xi-Putin call followed visits by the British and Canadian prime ministers to Beijing last month. The German chancellor is also expected to visit later this month.

The Russian leader noted that “our partnership in the energy sphere is mutually beneficial and has a truly strategic character.”

He added that the two countries were “conducting an active dialogue in peaceful use of nuclear energy and developing high-tech projects, including in the industry sphere and space research.”

Xi said that he and Putin would discuss a new “grandiose plan for the development of bilateral ties” and “exchange views on major strategic issues,” according to a Russian translation of his opening remarks. He noted that the two countries need to “use a historic opportunity to continue deepening strategic cooperation.”

The call may have been in part to reassure Russia that China’s position on the Ukraine war hasn’t changed.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu also visited Beijing last weekend, during which he met China’s top foreign policy official, Wang Yi. The two officials agreed their countries should maintain close ties in a turbulent world, state media reports said.

Putin, in his call with Xi, applauded China's decision to allow visa-free entry for Russians, their partnership in energy including the peaceful use of nuclear power, and high-tech cooperation in space and industry.

He also noted that Wednesday marked the beginning of spring in the traditional Chinese calendar and said that “any season is springtime in Russia-China relations.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.