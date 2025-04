The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a car and semi-crash on Northbound I-5 in Pierce County.

WSP says a passenger from the causing car has been transported to the hospital.

The crash is blocking several lanes at Berkley Street. WSP says the lanes will be blocked for an extended time while they investigate.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) estimates the backup is eight-miles long.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

