California dad charged with murder in death of 3-month-old baby girl

A California dad is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his 3-month-old baby girl, authorities said.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Stefan Jackson, 28, of Needles, was arrested Saturday, two days after his unresponsive infant daughter was taken to a nearby emergency room and airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital. Doctors "determined the victim would not survive, and her injuries were most likely caused by abuse," the department said in a news release. She died Friday.
Jackson, who was jailed without bond, remains at an Adelanto detention center, KTTV reported. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, authorities said.
If you have any information about the child's death, call the Sheriff's Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589, leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or visit www.wetip.com.
