Cal Raleigh unseats Griffey in Mariners’ record books

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh keeps slugging home runs and breaking records held by Hall of Famers as a result.

His latest home run dethroned a player considered by most to be the greatest player in Mariners history, as well as another player who is thought of as the best offensive catcher in MLB history.

Raleighwalloped his MLB-leading 36th home run of the season Tuesday night during Seattle’s series opener against the New York Yankees, which broke a tie with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs before the All-Star break in franchise history.

It was also 129th career home run for Raleigh, which passed Mike Piazza for the most home runs by a primary catcher through their first five seasons.

Raleigh got a hold off slider on the outside part of the plate from Yankees reliever Geoff Hartlieb, yanking it 394 feet with a 107.7-mph exit velocity into the second deck in right field at Yankee Stadium. You can see the home run in the video below.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, Raleigh’s latest record-setting blast came with the game well out of hand as it pulled them within 10-3 in the eighth inning, which ended up holding up as the final score.

However, it was a meaningful home run for Raleigh in maintaining the MLB lead. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had pulled within one home run of Raleigh during the bottom of the seventh when he hit his 34th home run of the year.

