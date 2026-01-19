Government offices, the stock market and many schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but most businesses are open.

National Parks are still open on MLK Day although they are no longer free this year after President Donald Trump made a change in the two days that will be free this year.

When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules online for stores in your neighborhood.

Here’s a rundown of what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2026:

Government offices

MLK Day is an official holiday honoring the civil rights leader's birthday and legacy, so federal and state government offices are closed. Courts and most schools are also closed.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Monday but will reopen on Tuesday.

National and state parks

Last month, the National Park Service announced it will no longer offer free admission to parks on King Day and Juneteenth, but instead on Flag Day and Trump's birthday.

But California Gov. Gavin Newsom defied Trump and ordered more than 200 state parks to offer free admission on Monday.

Retailers

Most stores and other businesses are open.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.