Venezuela's leader visits Barbados seeking oil and gas investments

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad — Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, met Monday with Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley and invited her administration to invest in energy production in the South American country.

Rodríguez arrived in Barbados late Sunday, marking her second official visit to a Caribbean island in recent weeks after visiting Grenada on April 9.

Mottley and Rodríguez met in the capital of Bridgetown for bilateral talks that centered on topics including energy sector cooperation, according to the two leaders who held a joint press conference but did not take questions.

Venezuela invited Barbados to invest in oil and gas exploration, Rodríguez said, adding via a translator: "To join strengths, to increase the production of hydrocarbons in Venezuela."

The partnership also would help Venezuela provide energy security for the people of Barbados, Rodríguez asserted. She has been acting as Venezuela's president after the U.S. military captured and removed former President Nicolás Maduro in early January.

Mottley said Barbados currently faces a “very difficult time” for energy security as she welcomed the investment opportunity.

"We want our cooperation to extend also beyond fossil fuels to … renewable energy," Mottley said.

Monday’s meeting between Barbados and Venezuela also included talks on partnering on food production, boosting tourism and improving trade, according to both leaders.

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