Vanity Fair parts ways with Olivia Nuzzi amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr. controversy

NEW YORK — Vanity Fair is parting ways with West Coast editor Olivia Nuzzi amid ongoing controversy over her coverage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while she was the Washington correspondent for New York magazine.

“Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi have mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year,” reads a statement Friday from spokespersons for Nuzzi and the magazine.

Nuzzi had been a star reporter for New York magazine until the fall of 2024 when it was revealed that she had an intense personal relationship with Kennedy, now head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Nuzzi had profiled Kennedy for the magazine, but didn't disclose her relationship with him at the time. She was fired by New York and in by Vanity Fair in September.

