Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.6% in November as the holiday season kicked into gear

NEW YORK — Shoppers increased their spending in November from October as holiday shopping kicked into full gear.

Retail sales increased a better-than-expected 0.6% in November, following a revised 0.1% decline October, according to the Commerce Department. The report was delayed more than a month because of the 43-day government shutdown.

Retail sales rose 0.1% increase in September, but jumped 0.6% in July and August and 1% in June.

The federal government is gradually catching up on economic reports that were postponed by the shutdown.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 0.9%, while online businesses had a 0.4% increase. Business at sporting goods and hobby stores was up 1.9%.

The snapshot offers only a partial look at consumer spending and doesn’t include many services, including travel and hotel lodges. But the lone services category – restaurants – registered an uptick of 0.6%.

